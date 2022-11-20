Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $84.25 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

