Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
EVM stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
