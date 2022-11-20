Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

EVM stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

