Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

