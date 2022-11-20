Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

EFR opened at $11.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

