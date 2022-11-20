Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

