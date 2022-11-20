Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE EPC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.