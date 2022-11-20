Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE EPC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

