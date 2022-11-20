Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Head-To-Head Survey

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $2.19 million 6.54 -$27.03 million N/A N/A Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shineco and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -728.25% -42.19% -23.81% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shineco and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.31%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Shineco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. In addition, it plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce, as well as grows and cultivates Chinese yew trees; and provides domestic air and overland freight forwarding services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

