Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.35 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

