Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.98 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $137,982.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00074567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00056494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,731,281 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.