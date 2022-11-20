Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.00 million and $137,819.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,692,057 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.