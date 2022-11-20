Energi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142,071.48 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $142,071.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,692,585 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

