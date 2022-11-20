Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERII. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

