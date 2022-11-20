Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Stock Down 6.0 %

Energy Vault stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,161.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 158.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

