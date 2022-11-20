Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Energy Vault Stock Down 6.0 %
Energy Vault stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 158.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
