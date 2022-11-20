Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.31

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
