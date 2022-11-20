Enigma Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $88,772.66 and approximately $94,754.93 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

