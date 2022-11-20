Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.31

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $22.97. Ennis shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 85,332 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $588.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ennis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

