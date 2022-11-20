Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Haywood Securities

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EGLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.