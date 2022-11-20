EOS (EOS) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005326 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $925.16 million and $134.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005880 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004565 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005352 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,762,788 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

