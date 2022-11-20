ERC20 Market Cap Achieves $9.51 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $16.21 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,548.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232204 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00856141 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

