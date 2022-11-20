Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.94 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Ergo has a market cap of $93.94 million and $577,438.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00009087 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,548.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00372146 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025987 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00114754 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00801884 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00628972 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00233757 BTC.
About Ergo
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,470,605 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
