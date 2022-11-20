Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.94 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Ergo has a market cap of $93.94 million and $577,438.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00009087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,548.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00372146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00114754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00801884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00628972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00233757 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,470,605 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

