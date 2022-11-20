Ethereum Classic Price Tops $18.74 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.74 or 0.00113130 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $208.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00373068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026007 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00796098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00642136 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00233766 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00237819 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,994,267 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
