EthereumFair Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.28638179 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,039,607.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

