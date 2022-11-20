Euro Coin Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $41.49 million and $582,127.92 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 40,173,811 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

