Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.