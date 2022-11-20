Everdome (DOME) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.77 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.24 or 0.08143225 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00554668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.47 or 0.28891736 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

