Everest Re Group, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $40.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $279.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

