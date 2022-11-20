Evmos (EVMOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00006095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $292.17 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evmos has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

