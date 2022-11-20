Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio Price Performance

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. 3,345,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,597,659. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $297.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

