Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

ASND traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 427,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

