Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

