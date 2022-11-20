Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 309.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. 2,218,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

