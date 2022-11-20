Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.8 %

FICO opened at $576.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.