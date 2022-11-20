Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $42.55 million and $5.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00074549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

