Fetch.ai Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

