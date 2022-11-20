First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

