First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
