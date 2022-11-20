First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.