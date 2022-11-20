First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 917,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,410. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

