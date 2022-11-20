Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

2022-11-20

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

