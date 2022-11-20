Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.59.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

FL opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 131.8% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 592,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

