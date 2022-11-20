Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.42-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.78.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $35.88 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $53.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

