FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,652 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

