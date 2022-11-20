FORA Capital LLC Has $835,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

