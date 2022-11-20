FORA Capital LLC Invests $687,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.