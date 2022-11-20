FORA Capital LLC Invests $745,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $463.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.