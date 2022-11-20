FORA Capital LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

