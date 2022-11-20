FORA Capital LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 36.2% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 92,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in VeriSign by 17.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 475.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

