FORA Capital LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $227.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.02 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

