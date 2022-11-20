FORA Capital LLC Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Stock Up 1.8 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

