FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

NYSE:CRL opened at $242.15 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $396.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

