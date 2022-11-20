FORA Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,372 shares of company stock valued at $766,513 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral Trading Down 2.1 %

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RNG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $248.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

